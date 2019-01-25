Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season

FILE PHOTO: Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri smiles toward the stands during the fourth quarter of their NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Indianapolis, Indiana, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.

The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.

Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).

Vinatieri, who turned 46 in December, ended the season with 2,598 career points.

His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.

Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.

The 2018 season was Vinatieri’s 13th season with the Colts. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection began his career with New England in 1996 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.

—Field Level Media