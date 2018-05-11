Police: Bortles, teammates thwart robbery attempt

Blake Bortles and several of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates intercepted an 18-year-old who attempted to steal Bortles’ pickup truck and tossed his wallet to the ground on Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Jan 7, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) heads to the locker room after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The suspect, Joseph Arthur Horton, reportedly lives in the same neighborhood as Brandon Linder, a center who plays for the Jaguars. Linder hosted a gathering at his house attended by Bortles and others, and Horton allegedly tried to steal Bortles’ Ford F-150 from the driveway, but the vehicle was boxed in and he could not get away.

Bortles’ wallet was tossed to the ground but no items were reported missing, police said.

Horton allegedly entered Linder’s home after he realized he could not escape with Bortles’ truck. However, Linder and others did not recognize the teenager, and they called police after he was found upstairs in the home.

Horton was charged with auto theft, auto burglary and trespassing, according to police. He reportedly was arrested in September on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a minor to obtain alcohol or drugs at an open house party.

The teen lives with his parents a few blocks away from Linder’s residence, according to property records obtained by Jacksonville.com.

—Field Level Media