Jaguars QB Minshew activated from COVID-19 list

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning.

The second-year signal caller was one of five Jaguars placed on the list Sunday. He is expected to rejoin the team for strength and conditioning work.

The special reserve list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus. In either case, the team is required to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

Minshew played in 14 games in his rookie season, starting 12, after Nick Foles was injured in Week 1. Minshew threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Other players activated from the reserve list Tuesday include Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Wingard registered 30 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games (two starts) as a rookie in 2019.

Taylor, originally a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2017, posted six tackles in three games during his first season with Buffalo in 2019.