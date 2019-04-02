Jaguars sign veteran RBs Cunningham, Blue

FILE PHOTO: Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Benny Cunningham (30) runs in the open field to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Benny Cunningham on Tuesday, one day after reaching an agreement with running back Alfred Blue.

Both visited the team on Monday, and now both will back up Leonard Fournette on the depth chart. No terms were disclosed.

Blue had been with the Houston Texans since they drafted him in the sixth round in 2014 out of LSU, the same school where Fournette played from 2014-16.

Blue, who turns 28 this month, played in 72 games (16 starts) for the Texans and rushed for 2,407 yards with eight touchdowns. He added 69 catches for 479 yards and two scores.

Blue has five career 100-yard rushing games, including one against Jacksonville on Jan. 3, 2016.

Cunningham, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after four seasons with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams.

He has appeared in 86 games, rushing for 797 yards and four touchdowns and catching 114 passes for 1,001 yards and three scores. Cunningham also has returned 110 kickoffs for 2,895 yards.

