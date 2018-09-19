Fournette back at practice for Jaguars: report

Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette is expected back at practice on Wednesday as the Jaguars hope to have him back for his return to the lineup in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Sep 9, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yards against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fournette hurt his right hamstring in the season opener against the New York Giants. He was inactive for Sunday’s 31-20 win over the New England Patriots.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone termed Fournette as a game-time decision last week, but ruled him out when he was unable to practice.

Fournette said he felt the hamstring pop when he planted his right leg after catching a screen pass. He rushed for 41 yards on nine carries prior to the injury.

T.J. Yeldon, who replaced Fournette against the Patriots and had 10 carries for 58 yards, is expected to miss Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

—Field Level Media