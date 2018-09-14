Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fournette (hamstring) not on field for Jaguars' practice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed the start of Friday’s practice and remains uncertain to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Sep 9, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) rushes for yards against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fournette, after missing a second straight practice on Thursday, said he is making strides in his recovery from a right hamstring injury and feels he has a solid chance of playing.

Fournette was absent from the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media, according to First Coast News. He says he didn’t experience any issues with the hamstring while running on the side during Thursday’s session.

“It feels good so that’s progress,” Fournette told reporters. “We’ll see. It’s a game-time decision. ... I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on.”

Fournette suffered the injury during the season-opening victory over the New York Giants. He said he felt the hamstring pop when he planted his right leg after catching a screen pass.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that he hoped to have Fournette test the hamstring on Friday as the team tries to assess the chances of having the star back against the Patriots.

Marrone also said that he was comfortable with Fournette playing even if he didn’t practice.

Fournette rushed for 41 yards on nine carries prior to the injury.

T.J. Yeldon will start if Fournette can’t play.

—Field Level Media