Jags activate defensive end Fowler, release defensive tackle Bennett

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the suspended list on Tuesday, releasing defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a corresponding move.

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler was suspended one game for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, presumably for his role in a parking lot altercation in July of 2017.

In March, Fowler pleaded no contest to a battery charge related to the incident and was sentenced to a year of probation, 75 hours of community service and a $925 fine.

As a result of his suspension, he missed Jacksonville’s season-opening 20-15 win over the New York Giants.

Fowler, 24, went third overall in the 2015 draft and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but he has tallied 12.0 sacks over the last two seasons as a situational pass rusher, including 8.0 sacks on just 464 defensive snaps in 2017.

The Jaguars play the New England Patriots this weekend in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. Fowler had two sacks in that contest, a 24-20 New England win.

“I actually expect myself to go out there be that same consistent player and start where I left off,” Fowler told reporters Monday.

Bennett, 25, appeared in 14 games with the Jaguars over the last three seasons. The 2015 sixth-round pick had 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks in that time.

—Field Level Media