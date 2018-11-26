Jaguars fire OC Hackett

Nov 25, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

“These are always tough decisions,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. “But as the head coach, I have to do what I think is best for this football team.”

Jacksonville lost its seventh consecutive game on Sunday.

Hackett was quarterbacks coach in 2015 and for the first seven games in 2016, before he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Jaguars led the NFL in rushing offense in 2017, but with running back Leonard Fournette battling a chronic hamstring injury this season, they currently are 15th in rushing and No. 21 in total offense.

Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich will call plays moving forward, Marrone announced. Milanovich is in his second year as QBs coach after spending the first 14 years of his coaching career in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League.

The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns have also made in-season changes at offensive coordinator.

—Field Level Media