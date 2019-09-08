Jaguars' Jack ejected after throwing punch

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) is held back by teammates and officials after an altercation during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate.

Teammates and coaches held back Jack as he walked off the field following the ejection.

The game also saw new Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill leave the game with shoulder injuries. Both were declared out for the game.

—Field Level Media