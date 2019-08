Reports: Jags linebacker Jack to get $57 million extension

Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) dances to the music during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.

Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.

