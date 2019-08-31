Sports News
August 31, 2019 / 7:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reports: Jags linebacker Jack to get $57 million extension

1 Min Read

Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) dances to the music during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.

Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below