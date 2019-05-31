Report: Pryor joins Jags on one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (L) tries to escape Denver Broncos defensive end Robert Ayers in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Denver September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The quarterback-turned-wideout worked out for the Jaguars on Wednesday and is expected to report on Sunday.

Pryor played for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018, catching 16 of his 30 targets for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Pryor, who turns 30 next month, has 115 career receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. He entered the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and also has played with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Washington Redskins (2017).

His best season came with the Browns in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores. Since then, a series of injuries and too many dropped passes stalled his development as a receiver.

Pryor worked previously with current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo when both were employed by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Pryor was a three-year quarterback at Ohio State from 2008-10, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 6,177 yards with 57 TDs and 26 interceptions in 39 games.

He went 3-7 as a starting quarterback with the Raiders from 2012-13.

—Field Level Media