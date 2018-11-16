Ramsey expresses loyalty to Jaguars

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28 2018; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Josh Perkins (83) during the first half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Outspoken defensive back Jalen Ramsey offended some Jacksonville Jaguars fans with a tweet earlier this week suggesting he was looking ahead to playing for a different team down the road.

On Thursday, he addressed the comments and insisted he hopes to stay in Jacksonville for the long haul.

“When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol,” he tweeted Monday.

Ramsey said that comment was meant for “fake fans” and said his position with the team and his future hadn’t changed.

“I’ve said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career,” he said, per the team’s website.

Ramsey is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Jaguars hold a fifth-year option.

“If they wanted, they could extend me,” said Ramsey. “And if it’s right, then we’ll get that done and I’ll be here for a number of years. If not, I have a fifth-year option they can pick up and they can franchise me. I mean, I could be here for a while.”

The Jaguars (3-6) have lost five straight games and face the 6-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

—Field Level Media