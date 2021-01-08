Jaguars interview Urban Meyer to become head coach

FILE PHOTO: Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to multiple reports, Meyer is set for a Friday interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris have already interviewed for the job. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is scheduled for an interview Saturday.

Meyer is reportedly seeking $12 million per year to come out of retirement.

Meyer, 56, owns a 187-32 coaching record in 17 seasons, winning three national championships. Two of those titles came down the road from Jacksonville at Gainesville, Fla, at the University of Florida. He grabbed a third title at Ohio State, where he was 83-9 in seven seasons.

The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone after four-plus seasons a day after the 2020 season ended.

Jacksonville has some attractive assets for a new coach, but no general manager is in place, meaning Meyer could be offered total control of the front office.

The Jaguars own the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are projected to be $100 million under the salary cap.

--Field Level Media