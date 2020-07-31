Jaguars DT Woods opts out of 2020 season

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods announced Friday that he is opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jaguars posted Woods’ statement about his decision on their official Twitter account.

“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season,” Woods said in a statement. “The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Woods, 33, signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million in the offseason with Jacksonville after spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said the team accepts Woods’ decision to opt out.

“As I mentioned to our media yesterday, we all understand the risk associated with COVID-19, and we will fully support any of our players and coaches that choose to opt out this season,” Marrone said. “It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they’re doing what’s right for themselves and their family. As an organization, we respect Al’s decision and are fully understanding.”

Woods recorded 204 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 125 career games (48 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010), Seahawks (2011, 2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-18). He was a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFL Draft.