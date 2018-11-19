Eagles S Jenkins flips off Saints coach during blowout

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) walks off the field after loss to the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cameras caught frustrated Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins giving the finger to his former coach, New Orleans’ Sean Payton, during the Saints’ 48-7 drubbing of Philadelphia on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the Saints, leading by 31 points in the fourth quarter, went for it on fourth-and-6 and got a 37-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Alvin Kamara — with Jenkins defending on the play.

“I’m a competitor. I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is. That was more so personal between me and him,” Jenkins, who won a Super Bowl with Payton and the Saints as a 2009 rookie, told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“We talked after the game. It’s all good. I know Sean. They’re going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me.”

Jenkins, 30, played for New Orleans for five seasons from 2009-13 before signing with Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowler won his second Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season.

Payton said he elected to go for the first down on the play because he wasn’t comfortable trying a field goal from that distance. He had nothing but good things to say afterward about Jenkins.

“I think the world of him. He’s a tremendous player,” Payton said. “I hate that he got out of here. That was probably as big a mistake as we’ve made here in 13 years. He’s made up of all the right things, and he’s a tremendous competitor.”