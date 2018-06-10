Former NFL lineman Kenyatta Jones dead at 39

Former NFL offensive lineman Kenyatta Jones has died. He was 39.

Washington Redskins Clinton Portis (26) breaks away to score a touchdown followed by teammate Kenyatta Jones (74), Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ton Warner (94), and Shelton Quarles (53) during the first quarter of the NFL season opener at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland September 12, 2004. REUTERS/Molly Riley

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jones’ mother, Jessica-Hadley-Brown, said he died of cardiac arrest on Saturday in Colorado.

Jones was a fourth-round selection by the New England Patriots in 2001, a season that ended with the Patriots defeating the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl. He started 11 games at right tackle the following season before his career began going downhill.

Jones underwent surgery on both knees before the 2003 season and was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Then he was arrested for allegedly dousing two people with scalding water that October and the Patriots released him five days later.

He played three games for the Redskins in 2004 and didn’t appear in another NFL contest.

Jones was arrested in a Tampa narcotics sweep in July 2008, according to the Times, which reported that he was not prosecuted in the case.

Jones played college football at South Florida and was that school’s first-ever NFL draft pick.

—Field Level Media