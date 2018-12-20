Saints DE Jordan questions Big Ben's HOF creds

Dec 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a first quarter pass against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Adding fuel to Sunday’s Steelers-Saints showdown, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan took a jab at Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s Hall of Fame credentials on Thursday.

“Is that true?” Jordan responded when a reporter suggested that Roethlisberger was a candidate for eventual enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

“Really? In this era? You’d put him at like a top three of this era? You’d put him in the top five of this era?” Jordan asked, then listed Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning.

“You’re saying he’s better than Philip Rivers, career-wise? So you’re giving him the Super Bowl nod?” Jordan continued. “You’re putting him at No. 5? OK. ... I’d honestly put Eli (Manning) before I’d put Ben, but OK. Two Super Bowls — if we’re going by those numbers.”

Roethlisberger, by any measure, has a strong case for a gold jacket. In addition to his two Lombardi Trophies, the 15-year veteran is a six-time Pro Bowl selection — two more than Jordan — who ranks sixth all-time in passing yards (55,527) and seventh in touchdown passes (359) entering Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Only Brady (171) and Brees (144) have won more regular-season games than Roethlisberger (143) since he entered the NFL in 2004.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey shrugged off Jordan’s comments.

“That’s his opinion. That’s totally fine,” Pouncey said, per ESPN. “Come on, bro. It’s crazy he feels like that.”

