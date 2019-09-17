Report: Kaepernick's agent working the phones

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) throws under pressure from Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Colin Kaepernick’s agent has reportedly been working the phones during a rough week for NFL quarterbacks.

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” a source close to Kaepernick told SNY on Tuesday. “He’s been working out five days a week at 5 a.m. for three years. He wants to play, and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a quarterback.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are all dealing with injuries to their starters this week, and the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their starter in Week 1.

Kaepernick, 31, passed for 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 games for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-16.

Kaepernick reached an undisclosed settlement in February with the NFL after filing a lawsuit alleging collusion by NFL teams to keep him out of the league because of his activism, including kneeling during the national anthem before games while playing with the 49ers.

—Field Level Media