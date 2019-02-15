U.S. quarterback Kaepernick resolves grievances with NFL: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick prepares to take the field before an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, U.S. October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, one of the most visible players to protest during the U.S. national anthem against racial injustice, has resolved pending grievances with the National Football League, Kaepernick’s lawyer said on Friday.

The attorney, Mark Geragos, said on Twitter that the resolution was subject to a confidentiality agreement and so there would be no further comment by either party.

Kaepernick, 31, filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017 after going unsigned as a free agent through the fall of that season, following his decision to opt out of a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

He has been unable to find a team to play for ever since.

Kaepernick was among the first of several NFL players to kneel during the anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.

While player protests during the anthem subsided in the season just ended, the issue came up last month when Commissioner Roger Goodell said Kaepernick was not the victim of a coordinated effort by owners to bar him from playing, but rather just not a good fit for any of the 32 teams.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2013, but has not suited up since the 2016 season.