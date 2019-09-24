Aikman bristles at unflattering comparison to Mahomes

FILE PHOTO: Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs toward the bench before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Aikman didn’t take too kindly to an unfavorable comparison to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After The Athletic Kansas City tweeted “ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Fox Sports analyst was quick with a response on Twitter.

“iCYMI: Talk to me when when (sic) he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” Aikman, 52, wrote on Monday.

Aikman recorded three Super Bowl championships during his 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. The six-time Pro Bowl selection threw for 32,942 yards with 165 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

Mahomes, 24, has thrown for 6,576 yards with 60 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in just 20 regular-season games.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player guided the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game last season, however Kansas City fell in overtime to the New England Patriots.

—Field Level Media