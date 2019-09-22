Mahomes, Chiefs slide past Ravens

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday as Kansas City outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 in the Chiefs’ home opener at Kansas City, Mo.

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) motions on the line during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Their 10th consecutive September win pushed the Chiefs to 3-0 for the third straight season. Playing in soggy conditions, Kansas City rallied from a scoreless first quarter for the second straight game.

The 300-yard passing performance was the 13th for Mahomes in 20 career starts. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered just his second defeat in 10 career starts, both in Kansas City.

A 14-yard pass to LeSean McCoy with 2:07 left in the third quarter resulted in the Chiefs’ last touchdown as Mahomes went 27 of 37. Tight end Travis Kelce topped the Chiefs with seven receptions, while Darrel Williams had 62 of the team’s 140 rushing yards.

Jackson completed 22 of 43 passes for 267 yards. He rushed for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:01 remaining, but his two-point rush failed.

Mark Ingram added three touchdowns for the Ravens (2-1) on 103 yards rushing.

After generating 28 second-quarter points a week earlier in a win at Oakland, the Chiefs raced for 23 second-quarter points and a 23-6 halftime advantage.

Mahomes passed for touchdowns of 18 yards to Demarcus Robinson and 83 to Mecole Hardman with 7:52 and 3:00 left, respectively. It marked the 14th straight game Mahomes fired multiple touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy scored on a 1-yard TD rush on the second play of the second quarter and Harrison Butker’s extra point gave the Chiefs a 7-6 lead. Butker also kicked a 42-yard field goal late in the half.

Baltimore drove 84 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown on its first series, converting a fourth-and-3 call from the Chiefs 9 on a 7-yard carry by Jackson. Ingram’s 2-yard scoring run was followed by a failed two-point conversion, and a fourth-and-2 gamble from the Ravens 46 also came up empty and that put the Chiefs in great position before the TD strike to Robinson.

Mahomes completed 11 of 12 attempts for 192 yards in the second quarter, while the Chiefs’ defense blanked the Ravens on 74 yards.

