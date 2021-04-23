Chiefs acquire Pro Bowl LT Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens

FILE PHOTO: Nov 4, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) blocks in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs took a significant step forward in protecting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside by acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

The Chiefs confirmed the deal, which is pending the result of a physical.

According to multiple reports, Kansas City traded its 2021 picks in the first round (No. 31 overall), third round (94) and fourth round (136) as well as a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round selection.

Brown, 24, will fill a major void along the offensive line for the Chiefs, who parted ways with offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in the offseason.

Brown reportedly requested a trade from Baltimore this offseason after expressing his desire to remain as a left tackle.

In late January, Brown tweeted, “I’m a LEFT Tackle.”

Brown has started 42 games at both left and right tackle and has yet to miss a game since being selected out of Oklahoma by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He filled in for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle after the latter sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 in 2020. Brown had been the team’s right tackle since coming into the NFL.

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2020.