Report: Chiefs S Berry will start, be on snap count

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) kneels on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Berry indeed will start Thursday night, making his season debut in his team’s biggest game to date, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Citing a source informed of the situation, Rapoport reported that Berry will start and be on a snap count at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was officially listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week.

The Chiefs (11-2) and Chargers (10-3) have the two best records in the AFC. Having already beaten the Chargers in Los Angeles in the season opener, Kansas City can clinch the AFC West with a win Thursday night.

Berry suffered a torn left Achilles in the 2017 season opener and missed the remainder of last season. He was in Chiefs camp but has not practiced since injuring his right heel on Aug. 11. Berry dealt with the same issue — pain in his right heel — in camp in 2017 before tearing the Achilles in the other heel.

Berry, who turns 30 late this month, is a three-time first-team All-Pro in just five full seasons on the field. He has 14 career interceptions and 434 tackles.

