Report: Chiefs to re-sign CB Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million, ESPN reported Thursday.

Breeland, 28, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins (2014-17). He played with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before joining the Chiefs last season.

In 2019, he played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 48 tackles, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, and he picked off San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February.

