Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid involved in car accident in KC

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was hurt in a car accident that reportedly also injured two young children -- one of them seriously -- the team announced Friday.

The multi-car crash happened Thursday night on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, two days before the Chiefs were to leave for Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

41 Action News KSHB, citing a Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) search warrant, reported Britt Reid is being investigated for driving while impaired. Per the report, Britt Reid told officers he had two to three drinks. His eyes were bloodshot and red, and a moderate odor of alcohol was also detected, per the report.

KSHB, citing a KCPD police report, said that Britt Reid’s pickup truck struck a Chevrolet Traverse that had arrived on the side of the highway to assist a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas.

According to the report, Britt Reid hit the Impala before hitting the Traverse, injuring a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, both of whom were in the backseat of the Traverse. The 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and the 4-year-old did not, per the report. Both children were transported to a local hospital.

Britt Reid suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain, per the report. A judge approved KCPD’s search warrant request to draw blood from Reid, per the report.

Britt Reid, 35, has worked on his father’s staff since Andy Reid arrived ahead of the 2013 season. Britt Reid is an assistant linebackers coach.