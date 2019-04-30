Running back Charles to join Chiefs, retire

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) makes a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jamaal Charles plans to sign a ceremonial contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, then formally announce his retirement from the NFL.

Charles spent 11 seasons in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him 73rd overall out of Texas in 2008. Charles rushed for 7,563 yards and had 2,593 receiving yards on 310 career catches.

He’s fourth all-time among players with at least 750 carries with a 5.4 yards-per-carry average.

Charles is the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards in a Kansas City uniform.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons in Kansas City, he played sparingly for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and briefly was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Now 32, Charles and the Chiefs are expected to announce plans for a formal retirement ceremony this week.

