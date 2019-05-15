Browns RB Hunt: 'I've got to earn everybody's trust'

Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said he promised the Browns there will not be another incident like the one that led to his eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season.

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve apologized for my actions in the past and definitely won’t make those same mistakes,” Hunt told reporters Wednesday in Cleveland, where he is attending organized team activities.

Hunt signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Hunt, 23, said he hasn’t had a chance to apologize to the woman face to face, but said he would if given that chance.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection and Ohio native said he hopes to make a fresh start with the Browns.

“It turned out to be good landing in a situation like the Browns, close to home again,” Hunt said. “I just have to sit back [during the suspension] and keep faith and better myself as a person.”

He also said he is currently undergoing counseling twice a week and is planning to get baptized this Sunday.

“I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust,” Hunt said.

A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title as a rookie with 1,327 yards.

—Field Level Media