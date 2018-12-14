Report: Chiefs CB Fuller out with broken wrist

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is likely to miss time with a fractured wrist, NFL Network reported Friday.
Fuller played with the injury Thursday in a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Network reported Fuller was scheduled for surgery on Friday, at which time a recovery window could be established.
The injury comes just as All-Pro safety Eric Berry returned to the lineup for the first time this season. Berry, out with a heel injury since August, played in the first half of Thursday’s game as part of a predetermined plan.
It typically takes six weeks for a complete recovery from a wrist fracture. If Fuller sits out until he’s completely recovered, he would be near a return for the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl.
—Field Level Media