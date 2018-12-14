Sports News
Report: Chiefs CB Fuller out with broken wrist

Dec 13, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin (12) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) defends in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is likely to miss time with a fractured wrist, NFL Network reported Friday.

Fuller played with the injury Thursday in a one-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network reported Fuller was scheduled for surgery on Friday, at which time a recovery window could be established.

The injury comes just as All-Pro safety Eric Berry returned to the lineup for the first time this season. Berry, out with a heel injury since August, played in the first half of Thursday’s game as part of a predetermined plan.

It typically takes six weeks for a complete recovery from a wrist fracture. If Fuller sits out until he’s completely recovered, he would be near a return for the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl.

