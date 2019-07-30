Chiefs WR Hill leaves practice, diagnosed with bruise

FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was injured Tuesday after a hard hit from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and diagnosed with a bruised quadriceps.

Hill limped off the field and was then taken to the team’s medical tent in the back of a John Deere motorized cart. He spent several minutes in the medical tent at training camp but will be considered day-to-day with the leg bruise.

Hill and Breeland collided during a passing drill while Hill was running a route.

One of six Chiefs named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, Hill is the lead receiver for an explosive offense directed by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, but his offseason was mired in controversy surrounding investigations by police and the NFL related to allegations of child abuse when his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The NFL ruled last week that since the police investigation did not find enough evidence to charge Hill, he wouldn’t be punished or suspended by the league.

Hill was cheered by Chiefs fans during his debut at training camp over the weekend.

“One thing stood out to me: my mom, as I was going through this long process, my mom told me people don’t need to change, they need to grow. When you think about it, a tree changes and a tree grows every day,” Hill said. “My mom kept telling me ‘Reek, you need to grow. You need to add layers to yourself because if a tree grows, it doesn’t go back.’ So, I don’t want to go back. I want to grow every day of my life.”

—Field Level Media