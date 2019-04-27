Chiefs' Hunt: Team will make 'right decision' about Hill

FILE PHOTO - Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) talks with chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday that he and the front office remain “deeply disturbed” by an audio in which wide receiver Tyreek Hill is heard threatening his fiancée, but offered no explanation as to why the team has not released him.

Speaking briefly at the team’s annual draft party, Hunt said he couldn’t elaborate further because of the ongoing investigation.

In November, the Chiefs moved swiftly to release running back Kareem Hunt after TMZ posted a video showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Since audiotape emerged on Thursday night in which Hill’s fiancée, Crystal Espinal, accuses him of breaking their son’s arm and he threatens her in return, the Chiefs banned Hill from participating in team activities but have not cut ties with him.

“I’d just point out that Tyreek is not with the franchise right now and we’re going to go through the process,” Hunt told reporters. “We’ll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time.”

When Hunt was asked about the Chiefs’ vetting process of players, he said he trusts due diligence is done.

“I think on every player that you bring into the organization that there is some element of risk,” he said. “It could be his playing ability. It could be things that distract them off the field, as well as trouble they get into — that’s a risk you could take. It’s something that, as a franchise, we have to be willing to own when it doesn’t go the right way, and that’s something that I believe.”

—Field Level Media