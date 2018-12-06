Reports: Cleveland police reviewing Hunt incident

Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball to score in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Police in Cleveland have launched an internal investigation to determine how the NFL got the police report for the Feb. 10 incident involving ex-Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

News of the fight between Hunt and a 19-year-old woman gained renewed attention last Friday when TMZ posted surveillance video from a downtown Cleveland hotel that shows Hunt shoving the woman and then kicking her while she is on the ground. The Chiefs released Hunt hours after the video was made public.

The city released records that show the NFL didn’t ask for police reports until the video surfaced. But Wednesday, the city said that an unidentified Cleveland police offer gave the report to the NFL, according to TMZ.

“Following an internal review, it has been determined that in February 2018 a member of the Cleveland Division of Police provided a copy of the police report involving the February 10, 2018 assault incident at The 9 to a representative from the National Football League,” per a statement to TMZ. “The report did not go through the official public records request process.”

The city also said it is reviewing the “overall response” by the police department regarding its handling of the incident.

Hunt was not arrested or charged. Nevertheless, he went unclaimed on waivers on Monday after his release from the Chiefs.

