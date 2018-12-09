Reports: Hunt to begin counseling

FILE PHOTO: Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball to score in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL mulls further punishment for Kareem Hunt, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is seeking counseling for alcohol and anger issues, according to multiple reports.

The league is considering three different off-field incidents involving Hunt, the bombshell coming when TMZ released a video showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman in Cleveland last February. The league reportedly is expected to suspend Hunt for more than six games.

Hunt also was involved in an altercation at a restaurant last June, an incident the NFL was aware of and questioned the running back about. However, TMZ also reported that Hunt was involved in a violent incident last January at a nightclub in Kansas City, an altercation the NFL did not previously know about, according to ESPN.

In that incident, TMZ reported that Hunt and others — including then-Chiefs running back George Atkinson — beat a man to the point of unconsciousness at a nightclub in Kansas City on Jan. 11.

The NFL placed Hunt, the 2017 rushing leader, on the commissioner’s exempt list while it investigates all three incidents, meaning Hunt is unable to play for any team that might sign him. The Chiefs released Hunt after the video surfaced of him kicking then-19-year-old Abigail Ottinger from Berea, Ohio.

Hunt went unclaimed on waivers and is officially a free agent.

Hunt, 23, is from the Cleveland suburb of Willoughby and spends a significant part of his offseason in the area. He played college football at Toledo and burst onto the scene as a third-round draft pick in 2017.

Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards as a rookie. He had 824 yards through 11 games this season.

—Field Level Media