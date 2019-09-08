Jaguars quarterback Foles, Chiefs WR Hill depart with shoulder injuries

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return.

Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.

Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced Foles.

Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured on the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

—Field Level Media