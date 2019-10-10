Kelce expresses regret over shoving coach

Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports - 13475808

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters Wednesday that he regretted shoving offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sideline Sunday night as the team was in the midst of suffering its first loss of the season.

“I mean, we’re good,” Kelce said.

“We’ve moved on as a team from last game. Me and Coach Bieniemy have a very close relationship. I love him. He’s helped me out tremendously as a person, as a professional, and I’m sure he’ll keep doing that throughout the rest of my career.

“Just what happened on the sideline, sometimes in football you get a little heated with your brothers or your coaches. Sometimes you’ve just got to rally the family together and let everybody know that we’re in this together to win a game.

During the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the visiting Indianapolis Colts, NBC cameras caught Kelce and Bieniemy talking before Kelce shoved the coach as he appeared to grow irritated.

The two were then separated, with offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pulling Kelce away, and offensive tackle Cam Erving grabbing Bieniemy. Afterward, the cameras showed an image of the tight end and coach hugging.

“He’s like a father figure, in terms of being there for me on the field,” Kelce said, according to ESPN.

“We’re wired a little bit the same when it comes to our competitive edge. ... It’s something immediately I regretted and I just wanted to make it good and let him know that, ‘You know what? I’m ready to rock and roll for you.’”

—Field Level Media