Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform.

Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

“Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time,” Mahomes said. “I understand that, and also I want to win a lot of football games here.”

There’s no immediacy to getting a deal done. Mahomes’ current contract runs through the 2020 season, with a team option for another season beyond that.

The 24-year old completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV while rallying the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The NFL’s 2018 MVP had 4,031 passing yards this season with 26 touchdowns. It was a statistical drop from 2018 when he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 TDs, but he had just five interceptions in the 2019 regular season and now has a trophy for his postseason work.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself,” Mahomes said about a contract extension. “I’m in a great organization. I have a great team ... working for me.”

He continued: “For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”

Andy Reid, after his first Super Bowl title in 21 seasons as a head coach, said that working with Mahomes has been enjoyable.

“I’ve got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy,” Reid said. “Every day it’s a pleasure to come to work and know that I have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Mahomes could sign the league’s first $200 million contract.

Mahomes enjoyed a childhood dream before worrying about his grown-up future. The day after clinching a championship in Miami, he traveled to Walt Disney World near Orlando.

As a 17-year-old high-school standout in 2013, Mahomes posted the following tweet: “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs.”

Mahomes told ESPN that he enjoyed his Disney experience.

“I think just seeing the excitement and the joy. I’ve always seen it, you always see it every single year, when the quarterbacks say it — it’s such an iconic thing,” Mahomes said to the network. “I didn’t even remember tweeting it until it came back out before the Super Bowl. For me, it was just such an iconic thing and something that was special, and I wanted to do that. And now I have and I’m here — it’s amazing.

“When I won the game and they came up and told me (I’d won the MVP), it was amazing — just to be able to say those words and to be here now. ... I tried to dream it, and I tweeted it, and I kind of spoke it into existence.”

