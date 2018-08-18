Chiefs CB Nelson suffered concussion vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs corner back Steven Nelson is being treated for a concussion after taking a knee to the head vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) tackles in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On a first-quarter play at the goal line, Nelson was injured when Falcons tight end Austin Hooper tried to hurdle the corner back and inadvertently kneed him in the head.

Nelson left the game for evaluation and did not return.

Heading in to his fourth season, Nelson, 25, is projected to start as one of the outside corners for Kansas City.

A third-round pick in 2015, Nelson has played in 36 games (22 starts) and has 20 passes defensed and 106 tackles in his career.