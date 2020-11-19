Chiefs DE Okafor designated for return from IR

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor has been designated for return from injured reserve, a day after returning to practice.

The Chiefs have 21 days to activate Okafor to the 53-man roster.

Okafor, 29, could play this week when the Chiefs (8-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) on Sunday night. The Chiefs’ defensive line took a hit after Taco Charlton was lost for the season with a broken ankle.

Okafor has battled hamstring issues twice this season and landed on IR after the Chiefs’ Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Okafor has six tackles in four games this season with a half-sack. He has played in 14 games (nine starts) in parts of two seasons with the Chiefs, recording 5.5 sacks. He has 27.5 sacks for his career.

Okafor was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has played in 82 games (60 starts) with the Cardinals (2013-16), New Orleans Saints (2017-18) and Chiefs.