Veteran CB Scandrick signs with Chiefs

Veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) returns a blocked field goal attempt against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Scandrick was released by the Washington Redskins on Tuesday and was immediately linked to the Chiefs, who were decimated at corner after last season.

The deal is for one year and $1.5 million, according to according to multiple reports. Scandrick also received a $1 million bonus in his two-year deal with the Redskins before he was released.

Scandrick, 31, was a fifth-round pick out of Boise State by the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

During his 10 seasons in Dallas, he started 69 of 125 games he appeared in, making eight interceptions and forcing seven fumbles. He also had 64 passes defensed, 11.5 sacks and 362 total tackles.

Scandrick had been lining up as a starter opposite Josh Norman with the Redskins, but head coach Jay Gruden said the team’s younger cornerbacks forced the move.

“It had nothing to do with his play. It was more of the rookies’ emergence,” Gruden said. “It also gives Orlando time to get on another team.”