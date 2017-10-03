Rookie kicker Butker keeps Chiefs as lone unbeaten team

(The Sports Xchange) - The Chiefs remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, with rookie kicker Harrison Butker’s third field goal of the game lifting Kansas City to a 29-20 win over the Washington Redskins.

Butker, making his NFL debut, connected on a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, breaking a 20-20 tie.

Linebacker Justin Houston returned a fumble for a 13-yard touchdown on the last play of the game to account for the final margin.

Butker’s 26-yard field goal in the final seconds of the third quarter tied the game at 17-17, and his 32-yard kick with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter put the Chiefs ahead 20-17.

Washington’s Dustin Hopkins tied the game at 20 by making a 40-yard field goal with 47 seconds remaining before quarterback Alex Smith drove the Chiefs 50 yards in six plays for the winning score.

Rookie Kareem Hunt powered Kansas City (4-0) during its comeback from a 10-7 halftime deficit. The NFL’s leading rusher collected 101 yards on 21 carries, with 78 yards coming in the second half.

Smith gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game midway through the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Redskins (2-2) had one last chance to win the game on the final play. Washington fumbled on a quick succession of lateral on the final play, but Houston recovered the loose ball went in for the score.

Smith completed 27 of 37 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was 14 of 24 for 215 yards and two scores.

Washington had never won in four trips to Kansas City but had a chance to make franchise history with a halftime lead.

Cousins connected with Terrelle Pryor Sr. for a 44-yard touchdown on the Redskins’ first drive. Hopkins then hit a 19-yard field on the Redskins’ second drive.

Washington frustrated the Chiefs’ offense much of the first half.

Tight end Travis Kelce (seven receptions, 111 yards) delivered one of the lone highlights for Kansas City in the first half, hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Smith with 1:54 left in the second quarter.