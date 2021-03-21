Chargers sign OL Oday Aboushi to 1-year deal

Free agent offensive lineman Oday Aboushi agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

The agreement is for one year, $1.75 million, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

The Chargers will be Aboushi’s sixth NFL team. He was drafted in the 5th round by the New York Jets in 2013 and also has played for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

Aboushi, 29, appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2020 and made eight starts for Detroit.

He is the third offensive lineman Los Angeles has signed in free agency, joining former Green Bay center Corey Linsley and Pittsburgh guard Matt Feiler.

--Field Level Media