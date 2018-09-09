Chargers' Bosa (foot) could miss multiple games

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to miss more than Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as the result of his foot injury, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday night.

FILE PHOTO - Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa was ruled out for the season opener against the Chiefs on Friday with an injury to his left foot. He sustained the injury during practice on Aug. 7 and injured it again in practice on Wednesday.

Bosa sat out practice Thursday, and on Friday, he was seen with a walking boot, according to the NFL Network.

He will meet with a foot specialist on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury and a potential timetable for his return, according to ESPN.

Bosa, 23, missed the first four games of his rookie season in 2016 due to a hamstring injury but has played all 28 games since. He had 12.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 70 tackles (11 for loss) and four forced fumbles last year, earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Isaac Rochell is expected to start in Bosa’s place on Sunday.

—Field Level Media