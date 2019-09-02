Chargers GM: Team tabling Gordon contract talks

The Los Angeles Chargers informed running back Melvin Gordon’s representation that talks regarding his contract extension have been postponed until the end of the season, general manager Tom Telesco announced on Sunday.

“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season,” Telesco said on a conference call.

Telesco’s comments come one day after multiple media outlets reported that the Chargers had given Gordon permission to look for trade options.

Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019 on the fifth-year team option of his rookie deal. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.

Telesco also said the Chargers will rely on fellow running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the absence of Gordon.

“Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other,” Telesco said. “I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.

“Even if you have a big, bell-cow back, you’d like to have another back to come in and spell them, give them some rest and have a different dimension. So right now we’re very happy with Austin as an every-down back.”

Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores.

Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four scores.

