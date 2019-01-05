Reports: Chargers TE Henry out Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t activate tight end from the reserve/physically unable to perform list before Sunday’s wild-card playoff game at the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

If the Chargers win Sunday and advance, they’ll have to decide by Monday whether to activate Henry — which would require another move to make room on the 53-man roster — or leave him on the reserve list for the rest of the season.

ESPN reported Monday that Henry was expected to play against the Ravens, 7 1/2 months after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that no decision had been made, and the tight end would be on a pitch count if he played. Instead, he will sit out entirely.

Henry returned to practice on Dec. 17, opening a three-week window to be activated. As he is not yet on the 53-man roster, Henry has not been listed on the team’s injury reports, but this was his first week of practice working into offensive drills.

Henry, 24, had 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season, his second in the NFL. He has 1,057 yards and 12 scores through 29 career games.

