Report: Chargers' Ingram dissatisfied with contract

Aug 14, 2020; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram III (54) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is sitting out practice at training camp due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, The Athletic reported on Monday night.

Ingram is slated to make $14 million during the final season of the four-year, $66 million deal he signed in 2017. His salary becomes guaranteed on the first day of the regular season, however that is in question given the possibility of lost games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Per the report, there is no set time when Ingram is prepared to return to practice.

“Melvin Ingram is in meetings, he’s in walkthroughs, he’s at everything, individual,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday. “What he (does) on the practice field, we’ll see later. But like I said earlier, that’s kind of company business, and I’m just going to leave it at that because I don’t have to talk about it right now.”

Ingram, 31, recorded 48 tackles, seven sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games last season.

The three-time Pro Bowler has collected 350 tackles, 49 sacks and seven fumble recoveries in 106 career games (89 starts) since being selected by the Chargers with the 18th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media