Chargers' James to have surgery, miss three months

Jul 25, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (33) walks into Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports - 13097419

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot and be sidelined approximately three months, NFL Network reported Saturday.

James suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice Thursday and was in a walking boot Friday.

The three-month timetable leaves open the possibility of James returning from Injured Reserve for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

He recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.

“His production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team, and we have guys that will step up, and we’ll be fine.”

James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.