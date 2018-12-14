Chargers' gamble results in key win over Chiefs

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers fired a touchdown pass with four seconds remaining Thursday, connecting with Mike Williams, then the same duo added a decisive two-point conversion as visiting Los Angeles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-28.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a pass for the go-ahead two-point conversion in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rivers engineered two touchdowns in the final four minutes to rally the Chargers from a 28-14 deficit.

The result leaves the Chargers and Chiefs tied atop the AFC West with 11-3 records, though the Chiefs hold a tiebreaker with a better division mark.

Los Angeles snapped a nine-game losing streak to Kansas City and also snapped the Chiefs’ nine-game home winning streak.

Rivers threw for 313 yards, going 26 of 38 and overcoming two first-half interceptions. The Chargers were without their top two running backs, Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (concussion). Also, their top receiver, Keenan Allen, left in the first quarter with a hip injury and did not have a reception.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 243 yards, going 24 of 34 with two touchdowns. Damien Williams also scored two rushing TDs in the second half.

The victory was the fourth straight for Los Angeles and was just the second loss in 22 games for Kansas City against a division rival.

Kansas City scored on its opening drive for the 10th time this season and produced an eighth touchdown in those marches, a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson. The Chiefs then went up 14-0 as Mahomes found rookie running back Darrel Williams for an 11-yard score with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

Rivers was intercepted on his first and final attempts of the first half. He was also sacked four times before the break, five times overall.

The first interception, by cornerback Steven Nelson, set up the Chiefs at the Los Angeles 49 for their first TD drive. The second pick, by cornerback Kendall Fuller, came in the end zone and halted a 14-play drive to the Kansas City 11 with 54 seconds left and preserved a 14-7 lead for the Chiefs at the break.

The Chargers’ only first-half score came with 9:43 left on a 3-yard pass from Rivers to Williams after Los Angeles capitalized on two holding calls against the Kansas City secondary.

