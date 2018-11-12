NFL Report: Chargers LB Perryman out for season

FILE PHOTO - Nov 22, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch as San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) defends during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left leg on Sunday, according to an NFL Network report Monday.

Per the report, Perryman has a damaged lateral collateral ligament in his knee and likely needs hamstring surgery as well. His recovery is expected to take three to four months, meaning he should be ready for offseason workouts.

Perryman, who turns 26 in December, is set to hit free agency in March. He has battled injury issues throughout his career, missing 15 games through his first three seasons after the Chargers took him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

When on the field, Perryman has been productive, totaling 233 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and four passes defensed in 42 games (35 starts). He is tied for second on the team with 51 tackles this season while playing 64.7 percent of the defensive snaps, most of any linebacker on the team.

Jatavis Brown (48.2 percent) has been the next-most used linebacker, as the Chargers have favored dime packages featuring three safeties in Derwin James, Jahleel Addae and Adrian Phillips. No other Chargers linebacker has played more than 25 percent of the snaps, and Hayes Pullard (16 snaps all season) is listed as the backup middle linebacker.

Rookie Kyzir White (142 snaps in just three games) is already on injured reserve after having knee surgery.

The Chargers also have been without standout defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) all season.

—Field Level Media