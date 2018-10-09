FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Chargers owner Spanos dies at 95

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday at age 95.

The team announced Spanos’ passing in a statement Tuesday morning.

Spanos purchased controlling interest of the Chargers for $70 million in 1984. He surrendered day-to-day control of the team to his eldest son, Dean, before the 1994 season.

Dean Spanos currently serves as the Chargers’ controlling owner and team chairman and was integral in moving the team from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Alex Spanos’ grandsons, A.G. and John, took over day-to-day operations in 2015.

Alex Spanos became a billionaire in real estate and construction. Dean Spanos is one of Alex Spanos’ four children. His wife, Faye, died in August.

—Field Level Media

