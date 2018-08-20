FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 20, 2018 / 1:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Report: Chargers CB Watkins tears ACL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jaylen Watkins tore his ACL in a Saturday night preseason game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Aug 18, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Jaylen Watkins (27) during the first quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins, a backup and special teams player with Philadelphia the past four seasons, was placed on the reserve/injured list. He started on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks in an exhibition game.

Watkins, 26, recorded 17 tackles last season with the Eagles in 12 games (one start).

Los Angeles, which defeated the Seahawks 24-14, also is without injured tight end Hunter Henry and injured cornerback Jason Verrett.

Henry tore the ACL in his right knee in May. Verrett tore his Achilles tendon on Friday during a conditioning test and also is out for the season.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.